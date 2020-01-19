Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,766. Match Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

