Matchpool 1-Day Volume Tops $292.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $162,060.00 and $292.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Gatecoin. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

