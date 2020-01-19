Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $400,516.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00654356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007926 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 633,727,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,579,229 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, HADAX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

