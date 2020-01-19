McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.33. 1,687,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

