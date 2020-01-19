MCO Reaches Market Cap of $76.37 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. MCO has a market capitalization of $76.37 million and $17.30 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00055707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cashierest, Huobi and Coinrail. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bit-Z, Binance, Cashierest, YoBit, Livecoin, Bithumb, OKEx, DDEX, ABCC, EXX, Cobinhood, BigONE, Coinrail, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

