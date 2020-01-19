MediBloc [ERC20] Tops 24 Hour Volume of $204,055.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $11.50 million and $204,055.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, Bittrex and DEx.top. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.50 or 0.05732523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034412 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kryptono, Upbit, Coinrail, IDEX, Bittrex, CPDAX, Cashierest, DEx.top and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

