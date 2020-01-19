MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $244.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,395.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.