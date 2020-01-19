Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0018

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $69,908.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00658119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 466.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,422,894 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

