Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Achieves $661,997.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $661,997.00 and approximately $3,531.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.01103108 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

