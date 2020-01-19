Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435,502.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $435,502.00 and approximately $99,835.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,391,605 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

