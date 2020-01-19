Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

CASH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 279,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,509. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914 over the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 448,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

