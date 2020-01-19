MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

