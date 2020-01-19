MicroBitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,363.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $3,363.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

