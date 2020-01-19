Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.66. 20,326,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,025,660. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $58.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

