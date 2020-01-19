MidasProtocol (MAS) Market Capitalization Tops $760,786.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $760,786.00 and $38,309.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,750,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

