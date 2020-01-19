Mindexcoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $283,475.00 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.