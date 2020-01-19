MOAC (MOAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,676.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOAC coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. MOAC has a market cap of $13.84 million and $6,676.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000918 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.