Monarch Market Capitalization Hits $61,726.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Monarch has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Monarch has a market capitalization of $61,726.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

