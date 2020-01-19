More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,027.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $62,027.00 and $199.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.