Myriad Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $2,977.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,716,120,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

