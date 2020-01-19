Narrative (NRVE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $6,201.00 and $6.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,634 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

