NavCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.16 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $60,992.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003862 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026654 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,155,367 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

