Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $655,292.00 and $215.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

NBAI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,881,880,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

