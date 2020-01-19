Neumark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,707.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Neumark token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Liqui. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $1,707.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,076,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,537,156 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitBay, Liqui, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

