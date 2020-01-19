Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $81,699.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011620 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,699.00 and $54,155.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.05668294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034397 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128140 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

