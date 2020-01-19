Newton Coin Project Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $103,515.00 and $63.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,483,617,204 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

