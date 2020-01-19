NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $976,686.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00655722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007945 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 602.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, YoBit, Exrates, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

