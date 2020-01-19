NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $249.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

