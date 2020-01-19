NIX (NIX) Trading Up 10% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $70,171.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33. Over the last week, NIX has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01906237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.03840553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00743374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00095996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00582079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

