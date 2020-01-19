NKN Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One NKN token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, LATOKEN, BCEX and Bilaxy. NKN has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $1.64 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitrue, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

