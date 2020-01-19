NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $371,949.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $371,949.00 and $543.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000984 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,262,149 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

