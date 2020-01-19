Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

News headlines about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nomura earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.