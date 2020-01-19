NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NYSE NWE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. 206,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,094. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 87.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.