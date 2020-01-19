Nuggets Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $785,219.00 and $17.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

