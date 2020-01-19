Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Hits $420,106.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00067257 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $420,106.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

