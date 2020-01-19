NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,046. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

