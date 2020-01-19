OAX (OAX) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, OAX has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $310,673.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

