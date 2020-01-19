OKCash (OK) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $5,340.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051576 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073355 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.90 or 1.00068524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044979 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,956,139 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

