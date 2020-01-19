Omni (OMNI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00012662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Omni has a total market cap of $618,139.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00657376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 602.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,805 coins and its circulating supply is 562,489 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.