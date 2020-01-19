OneLedger Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $418,859.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,643,680 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

