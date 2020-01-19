OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0085 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.42 million and $1.50 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.