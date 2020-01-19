Onix Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Onix has a market capitalization of $18,566.00 and $31.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

