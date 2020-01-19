Own (CHX) One Day Volume Hits $352,161.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. Own has a market cap of $1.42 million and $352,161.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Own has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

