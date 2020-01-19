Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific City Financial an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 698,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000.

NYSE PCB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

