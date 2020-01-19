Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $166,413.00 and $3.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

