Pandacoin (PND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $22.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

