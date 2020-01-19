Paragon (PRG) Market Cap Hits $393,548.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $393,548.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paragon

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

