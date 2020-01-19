ParallelCoin (DUO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169,418.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006236 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $169,418.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00655438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008079 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025264 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.