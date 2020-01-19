ParkinGo (GOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.34 million and $24.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00051100 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00074033 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,876.13 or 1.02438505 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046043 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

