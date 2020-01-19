PAX Gold Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,579.06 or 0.18187352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $453,207.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.05688280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

